SS Rajamouli Drops Title Announcement Video Of Upcoming Animated Series 'Baahubali: Crown Of Blood'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, director SS Rajamouli revealed that he will be releasing his new series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood'. The director of the two-part 'Baahubali' film took to X and released a video announcing the title. He also confirmed that the trailer would be released shortly. He included a video with the announcement that showed the title emerging from the smoke. The footage also showed others screaming 'Baahubali'.

The video

'Baahubali' has previously been adapted into an animated film. Rajamouli's four-season animated series, 'Baahubali: The Lost Legends', premiered in 2017 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once said she didn't

even have money for food; read on

About 'Baahubali'

Meanwhile, 'Baahubali' smashed multiple records after its release, both in India and internationally, notably in Japan, China, and key European countries. 'Baahubali 2' was directed by SS Rajamouli and grossed an astounding Rs. 1810 crores, making it the second highest-grossing film in Indian history.



In terms of domestic box office performance, 'Baahubali 2' has already taken the lead. In 2017, 'Baahubali 2' changed the face of Indian cinema, setting new standards.