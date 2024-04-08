Ukraine Increasing Defense Capabilities Along Entire Border Line With Russia, Belarus Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian forces continue to build up their defense capabilities along the entire border with Russia and Belarus.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"If we talk about the border with Belarus, on the other side we do not see that Russia has any forces to invade our country," he said.

Unfortunately, Belarus continues to support the aggressor state that launched a war against the Ukrainian state, "so this area remains a threat."

According to Demchenko, the situation in the region remains fully under Ukrainian control.

"At the same time, we continue to build up and strengthen our defense capabilities in this axis," Demchenko noted.

At the same time, the spokesman for the SBGSU noted that on Ukraine's border with the Russian Federation, within Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, the enemy uses a variety of armaments, most often targeting Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

He also emphasized that the enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups remain active, especially in Sumy region.

"Despite this all, we also continue to increase our defense capabilities along the entire border with the aggressor state. Unfortunately, it is not possible to put up fortifications directly along the border, but such works are being carried out as close as possible to the border line," Demchenko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day the Russians have hit Kharkiv with a gliding munition and a missile and shelled 15 settlements across the region, employing artillery and mortars, infling damage on residential buildings, an educational facility, an enterprise, and power grids.