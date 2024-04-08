Toyota controls Daihatsu certification after safety test scandal

(MENAFN) In a bid to rebuild trust among dealers, customers, and employees following a safety testing scandal, Toyota's subsidiary Daihatsu announced on Monday that the Japanese automaker would oversee model certification. Daihatsu's new president, Masahiro Inoue, who assumed the position in March, outlined Toyota Motor Corp.'s leadership role in various aspects, including product development and procurement.



Inoue, who previously managed Toyota's operations in South America, expressed his commitment to revitalizing Daihatsu in the wake of the scandal. The previous president of Daihatsu resigned amid allegations of widespread cheating on safety testing that emerged last year. A third-party review revealed longstanding violations, such as conducting tests on only one side of a car instead of both, spanning decades.



Following a government order, production at Daihatsu Motor Co was halted until proper tests could be conducted and a system implemented to prevent future irregularities. Although some production has resumed since then, Daihatsu, known for its smaller "kei" cars and off-road vehicles, has been under scrutiny.



While no major accidents have been linked to the cheating scandal, concerns about oversight at Daihatsu, wholly owned by Toyota, have surfaced. Inoue issued an apology and emphasized his efforts to foster better communication among plant workers, dealers, and suppliers. He acknowledged dealers' complaints about customer wait times but stressed that safety takes precedence over market share pursuits.

