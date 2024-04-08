SHARP India Appoints Sujai Karampuri As Chairman

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Consumer electronics company SHARP on Monday said that it has appointed Sujai Karampuri as the Chairman of its India Business.

Karampuri will lead SHARP's Display Business in the country, enhancing the brand's presence and establishing strategic partnerships for manufacturing and technology transfer of the company's engineering products and solutions.

"With SHARP's history of driving cutting-edge technological solutions across sectors, I am confident that we are poised for success as we embark on our vision," Karampuri said in a statement.

"We shall deliver on SHARP's core values of sincerity and creativity, which I believe are essential to India's own ambition to grow and scale and become a world leader in the domain of electronics, display, semiconductor, and precision engineering," he added.

According to the company, Karampuri will lead SHARP's endeavours to expand its footprint in the country in display and promote brand business of its consumer electronics, while also focusing on developing strategic partnerships in manufacturing, technology transfer, and development of smartphone components, among others.

"SHARP Corporation is confident that under Karampuri's guidance, our India Business will thrive, solidifying our position as a key player in the country's evolving business and technology landscape," said Osamu Narita, MD, SHARP Business Systems (India).

In addition, Robert Wu, CEO of SHARP, said that with the appointment of Karampuri as Chairman, we have renewed our commitment to India.