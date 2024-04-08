Video Shows Airborne Assault Troops Destroying Russian Ammo Depot In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 80th Separate Airborne Assault Halych Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine obliterated a Russian ammunition depot near the village of Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

That's according to the relevant video posted by the Forces' press service, seen by Ukrinform.

"Aerial reconnaissance of the Halych paratroopers quickly detected an enemy van on the move, and FPV strike drone operators quickly destroyed an improvised depot set up by Russians in the Bakhmut direction, which will complicate their further actions," the report reads.

As paratroopers specified, the stocks of ammunition and mines were spotted in a forest strip near Klishchiivka.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses since February 24, 2022, have amounted to 448,400, according to an assessment by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.