Al Rayyan Climb To Third As Umm Salal Stun Al Gharafa With Late Equaliser

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan edged out spirited Muaither 1-0 to climb up to third in the Expo Stars League (ESL) standings as Umm Salal stunned Al Gharafa with a stoppage-time equaliser last night.

Achraf Bencharki scored the all-important goal in the first half at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as Al Rayyan moved to 38 points – one clear of Al Wakrah, who slipped to fourth spot following a 2-4 loss to Al Arabi on Friday. With three games remaining, the Lions are now five points behind leaders Al Sadd as yesterday's victory kept their hopes alive in the title race.

The Leonardo Jardim's side was made to work by relegation-threatened Muaither, who put up an impressive fight in the match.

After making several attempts, Al Rayyan went into the lead with Bencharki scoring in 29th minute after Yazan Al Arab failed to clear Bassam Alrawi's free kick.

The Moroccan forward was well positioned to pick the deflection smashing the ball into the net from a close range.

Both the sides made several exchanges but Al Rayyan stayed in the lead walking into the dugout with advantage.

Hugo Gomes gave Al Rayyan a scare with a fine header that just sailed over the bar as the match resumed after the break.

After Roger Guedes missed a golden chance when he hit right in goalkeeper's hands from a good position, Al Rayyan survived a late charge from Muaither, who stayed 11th with 14 points, to secure three vital points.

Al Rayyan will now take on Qatar SC in a postponed Round 13 match on April 17.

At Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Al Gharafa dropped valuable points after Kenji Gorre struck the equaliser in third minute of stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw for Umm Salal.

The Cheetahs were sensing the victory that would have taken them level with leaders Al Sadd on 43 points after Ferjani Sassi broke the deadlock in the 75th minute. The Tunisian made a brilliant effort, hitting the ball into the left corner from over five yards outside the box after an assist by Farid Boulaya.

But Gorre deprived Al Gharafa of full points by scoring from a close range after a brilliant cross from substitute Ilyes Maxence Brimil from the right.

While Al Gharafa moved to 41 points, Umm Salal – eighth in the standings – took their tally to 21 points going level with Al Shamal, who lost to Qatar SC 1-2 on Saturday.

Al Gharafa will next face bottom side Al Markhiya on April 16.