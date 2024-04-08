(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To coincide with World Health Day 2024, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) advocates for health rights highlighting the right to be informed and treated with respect.

The Ministry has highlighted that everyone deserves the right to healthcare services, including hospitals, medications, and preventive care, without facing discrimination.“It's about more than treatment; it's about care for all,” the Ministry said on the X platform.

“Your health rights are diverse and encompass various aspects of living a healthy life,” it added.

The theme for World Health Day 2024 is 'My health, my right.' According to the World Health Organisation(WHO), this theme aims to promote the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to health services, education and information.

Through a social media campaign the Ministry is creating awareness and helping individuals take ownership of their health rights which requires collaboration between healthcare providers and patients.

By providing education, the Ministry highlights the importance of patient's involvement in treatment plans. Patients have the right to concise, complete, and easily understood information about their diagnosis and treatment options.“It's vital to be informed and agree to the care you receive, ensuring treatments align with your values and preferences,” the Ministry has said.

Highlighting the right to be the primary decision-maker in the treatment plan the Ministry said,“Whether it's selecting treatments or choosing healthcare providers, your autonomy is fundamental in navigating your health journey.”

Also, the patient has the right to privacy concerning the medical condition. A patient has the right to have the medical records treated as confidential and read only by people with a need to know.

“Ensuring that your medical details are confidential and shared only with your permission is key to maintaining your privacy and overall confidence in the healthcare system,” said the Ministry.

While the Government Communications Office (GCO) has highlighted the remarkable achievements and milestones in the health sector in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Health Strategy 2018-2022 which set“health in all policies” approach as a nationwide priority.

GCO said,“Celebrating World Health Day as Qatar's 'Health in all policies' approach continues to bring forth innovations and milestones in healthcare, underpinned by the country's national vision for 2030.”