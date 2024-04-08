Two Killed In Bus Accident In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Two persons were killed and 19 injured when a speeding bus lost control near an under-construction bridge in Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputur.

The accident happened Sunday late at night. The deceased were identified as K. Karthik (20) of Chennai and M. Muthuselvi (46) from Valparai in Coimbatore.

Of the 19 injured, seven had suffered grievous injuries. The hand of one person, identified as Maheswari (37), was reportedly severed in the accident. She is admitted to Madurai Government Medical College Hospital.

Srivilliputtur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Muhesh Jayakumar while speaking to IANS said the driver failed to notice that construction work was taking place on the road near Krishnankoil. Instead of taking the temporary road to the left of the under-construction bridge, he drove the bus straight onto the bridge. After realising his mistake, he attempted to swerve the speeding bus to the left but lost its control, the officer said after questioning the driver.

The bus fell between the bridge and the temporary road. Residents rushed to rescue the injured and pulled them out through the windows. The bus had sleeper berths, with seats underneath. The police, fire departments and rescue service personnel also rushed to the spot.

Construction work is underway on the Tirumangalam-Sengottai Highway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to four-lane this section. The Krishnankoil police have registered a case and are investigating.