Sunday Night 2 Ladies Arrested In Chiriquí

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In Chiriquí Province Sunday night in the district of Tolé at the Guabalá Comprehensive Control Post, National Police agents detained two women who had in their possession $181,750.
These ladies were traveling in a van, and were arrested during a routine inspection at the checkpoint.
The Police agents discovered several piles of money, hidden in the body of the vehicle, each containing $10,000, as well as two cell phones.
MENAFN07042024000218011062ID1108069107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.