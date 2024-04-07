               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sunday Night 2 Ladies Arrested In Chiriquí


4/7/2024 11:14:22 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In Chiriquí Province Sunday night in the district of Tolé at the Guabalá Comprehensive Control Post, National Police agents detained two women who had in their possession $181,750.
These ladies were traveling in a van, and were arrested during a routine inspection at the checkpoint.
The Police agents discovered several piles of money, hidden in the body of the vehicle, each containing $10,000, as well as two cell phones.

