Sunday Night 2 Ladies Arrested In Chiriquí

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In Chiriquí Province Sunday night in the district of Tolé at the Guabalá Comprehensive Control Post, National Police agents detained two women who had in their possession $181,750.

These ladies were traveling in a van, and were arrested during a routine inspection at the checkpoint.

The Police agents discovered several piles of money, hidden in the body of the vehicle, each containing $10,000, as well as two cell phones.

