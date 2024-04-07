Egypt To Increase Number Of Aid Trucks To War-Torn Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Apr 8 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt has decided to increase the number of trucks carrying food, medical aid, and subsistence supplies for the war-torn Gaza Strip to at least 300 per day, starting from Sunday, Chairman of Egypt's State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, said.

In a statement, Rashwan remarked that a total of 19,354 trucks had entered Gaza from the Rafah crossing, since the start of the Israeli aggression against the enclave on Oct 7, last year, carrying 19,952 tonnes of medical supplies, 10,435 tonnes of fuel, 123,453 tonnes of food, 26,692 tonnes of water, 2,023 tonnes of tents and tarpaulins, 44,103 tonnes of other relief materials, and 123 equipped ambulances.

In addition, 3,764 injured and sick people from Gaza had entered Egypt for medical treatment, along with 6,191 companions, said the statement, adding, 66,759 foreign nationals and dual nationals, as well as, 6,330 Egyptians fled Gaza through the border with Egypt.

Rashwan reiterated Egypt's commitment to expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip and pledged continuous efforts to increase the amount of aid.– NNN-MENA

