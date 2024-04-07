Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “On April 7, at about 17:15, Armenian armed forces units fromthe positions located in the direction of Sultanbay settlement ofPashali district using small arms subjected to fire the AzerbaijanArmy positions stationed in the direction of Shada settlement ofShahbuz district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” Azernewsreports, citing the Defence Ministry.
“Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in thementioned direction,” the ministry added.
