New Zealand Visa Application Requirements For Israeli Citizens

People with Israeli passports and individuals from 190 other countries exempt from visa requirements must secure a visa waiver prior to their trip to New Zealand. The NZeTA allows qualifying individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without requiring a visa from the embassy. If you are not in need of a visa, you will have to request a New Zealand ETA as most visitors will need either one or the other. Israeli nationals are eligible to request a New Zealand Tourist eTA when intending to visit New Zealand for a period of under 90 days. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (eTA) was created by the New Zealand government on October 1, 2019. A total of two years from the date of issuance, Israel-issued transit and tourism eTAs for New Zealand are valid for multiple entries/transit. The NZ eTA application process is simple and can be completed from a computer, tablet or smartphone from anywhere in the world. Israelis do not need to go to a New Zealand embassy to apply. This is a very quick process that can be completed in minutes.







WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR THE CITIZENS OF ISRAEL?



Valid passport: Make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates: Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address: You will receive confirmation reference number via email. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Payment: You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the NZeTA fees.

NEW ZEALAND TRANSIT VISA

Millions of individuals journey to different locations annually. Regrettably, it is not always possible to complete all flights in a single nonstop trip. Several countries provide transit visas to tourists who will only be in the country briefly before moving on to their ultimate destination. Travelers without a visa in New Zealand can request an Electronic Travel Authority for New Zealand (NZeTA). These people, referred to as transit passengers, pass through New Zealand enroute to a different nation. A NZeTA transit pass is mandatory for all travelers going through Auckland International Airport. Those who are ineligible for NZeTA transit must request a transit visa while in New Zealand. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), a program for electronic visa waivers, commenced operations in July 2019. Visa waiver nationals, as well as cruise ship passengers of all nationalities, permanent residents of Australia, and transit passengers, must now obtain the eTA NZ in order to travel to New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows numerous entries for short-term visits. The airline and cruise crew eTA New Zealand is valid for 5 years from the date of approval. It is not necessary to apply for an eTA before each transit through the country. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR NEW ZEALAND TRANSIT VISA



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant

OVERSTAY ON NEW ZEALAND VISA

All illegal immigrants are mandated to depart from New Zealand according to the Immigration Act of 2009. Visas clearly stipulate that individuals must depart from New Zealand prior to the expiry of their temporary visa. Overstayers must realize that if there are no special circumstances to support a visa, they must depart New Zealand or be deported. The visa holder needs to make sure that their visa has not expired. Various methods are used to discover overstayers, such as public information, regular checks for compliance, and data from the New Zealand Police. Staying past your visa expiration date in New Zealand is illegal. The following are some of the dangers of overstaying:



You are unable to study or work and must pay for your medical expenses.

If you stay in the country for 42 days or more without a valid visa, you may be barred from returning.

Except in very exceptional circumstances, an overstayed New Zealand visa or NZeTA is unlikely to be renewed. Overstayers, regardless of nationality, must understand that if no unusual circumstances warrant the granting of a visa, they must depart New Zealand or face deportation.

NEW ZEALAND VISA WITH DUAL CITIZENSHIP

In order to ensure your immigration records are accurate at both your departure and arrival points, it is necessary to use the same passport for travel in both directions if you have dual citizenship. If you use an Australian passport to enter New Zealand, you must also use it to exit and enter your final destination. Border/customs officials will rely on the expiration date of your passport to decide if you can enter New Zealand. To enter New Zealand with a NZeTA instead of a visa, you need a passport from a country listed on the visa waiver list. You must tell us about any other countries where you have citizenship. If the other country accepts dual citizenship, you can keep your citizenship there. Some countries require you to first obtain permission from them. If the other country does not permit dual citizenship, you may lose your former citizenship when you obtain New Zealand citizenship.

NEW ZEALAND VISA TRANSFER TO NEW PASSPORT

If you have renewed your passport, make sure to move your existing visa to the new passport before departure. This is relevant for both conventional visas and electronic visas. Visas that are electronically issued are referred to as eVisas. Physical labels attached to your passport are known as visa labels. Both are connected to your passport in our system. Applying for an eVisa is the fastest way to transfer your visa to a new passport, and there is no application fee required, so we suggest doing this. This is something that can be achieved on the internet. A paper visa is a tangible paper attached to the passport, while a NZ Travel Authority and an eVisa are both sent via email to the applicant. Holders of New Zealand visas can keep the same type of visa and just transfer it to their new passport. A visa label can also be transferred to an eVisa, and a physical visa label can be obtained for an existing eVisa. The applicant's passport information can also be updated via the online service. The request must be submitted at least 10 days before departure for New Zealand. Individuals with a New Zealand eVisa must notify authorities if their passport information changes.