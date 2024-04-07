23 Killed, 19 Wounded In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, some global organisations and Japan announced $21 million in aid to Afghanistan, with Russia hinting at removing IEA from the terrorist list - a move hailed by the caretaker government.

Last week's key events:



Russia may remove IEA from terrorist list

Mujahid: Drone flights through Afghan airspace violation of international law

US says 2 Americans are in IEA custody; Mujahid confirms

Manizha Sediqi: I have not been torchered in prison Some institutions and countries announce $21 million in aid to needy Afghans.

Casualties

Last week, 23 people were killed and 19 others wounded across Afghanistan in various incidents.

According to reports, about 12 people, including children, lost their lives and 12 others were wounded as a result of explosions of old ordnance in Badakhshan, Herat, Ghazni, Farah, Parwan and Kandahar provinces.

Local officials in Balkh said one Daesh member had been killed and another injured in a blast while making explosives in Dehdadi district.

Based on reports, one person was killed in a clash between two families in Ghazni. Separately, three individuals were killed and a fourth wounded in a fight between cousins over activities of a health centre in Uruzgan province.

Five people were injured as a protest by shopkeepers against the municipality turned violent in Helmand province.

In Farah, three people were killed while offering Taraweeh prayers. A couple was shot dead in Kandahar and an armed robber killed in a clash with security forces in Takhar.

Note: Casualty figures here are based on Pajhwok Afghan News reports. There is a possibility that some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided wrong figures.

According to reports, during the previous week, 16 people had been killed and six others injured in different incidents nationwide.

Before the regime change in Afghanistan in August 2021, hundreds of civilians and security personnel would be killed and injured every week.

Russia may remove IEA from terrorist list

Russia is considering the removal of the“Taliban movement” from the list of terrorist organisations.“As for terminating the Taliban movement's status of a terrorist organisation, this issue is being considered by the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Justice and other agencies.”

A final decision on the issue would be made by Russia's top political leadership, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, meanwhile, welcomed Moscow's move as important for trust-building between the two countries.

“This will greatly enhance trust between both countries and also facilitate further cooperation in the economic field and beyond. It sends a positive message to other countries to remove similar obstacles. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan represents a nation and has emerged as a movement for the freedom of its country,” IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told TOLOnews.

Additionally, Moscow invited IEA to the“Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Forum” which will be held from May 14 to 19.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), told Pajhwok Afghan News Tatarstan republic head Rustam Minnikhanov invited Commerce Minister Nooruddin Aziz and ACCI Director Mohammad Younus Momand to participate in the Kazan huddle.

Drones violating Afghanistan's airspace

According to reports, drones are using Afghan airspace in Panjsher, Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, Nimroz and Kandahar provinces.

Mujahid said patrols by American drones over Afghan were a blatant infringement of and contrary to international law.

“We consider it ... a blatant violation of international law and also this is a breach of our airspace. It should be stopped. If they continue, we can decide then.”

Mujahid added:“These drones undoubtedly belong to the US, flying and entering from some neighbouring countries into Afghanistan. Everyone should understand their responsibilities and stop this aggression.”

IEA confirms arrest of US citizens

Last week, NBC News reported two American citizens were being held by the interim Afghan government.

The foreign citizens had been detained for violating Afghanistan's laws, the IEA spokesman said in an interview.

Mujahid said:“I think there are two Americans, and the reasons for their visit (to Afghanistan) are not clear yet.”

He stressed:“Whatever the reasons, anyone coming here is obliged to observe the laws of Afghanistan. Anyone who gets an Afghan visa means they agree to follow our laws.”

Manizha Sediqi: Not tortured in custody

Manizha Sediqi told a press conference she had not been tortured in jail and that her health condition was good.

Sediqi, a female protester who is still in IEA custody, denied rumours about her torture and beatings.

Earlier, the Rafa Foundation for Women and Children and Amnesty International claimed Sediqi did not have access to health and legal services, and could not meet family members.

Sentenced to 18 months in prison on charges of actions“against the principles” of IEA, she has been in jail for about six months.

Continuation of aid

The United Nations Coordination Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced Japan had donated $600,000 to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

The World Bank allocated 16 million US dollars to support women's businesses in Afghanistan by granting them loans.

The European Union (EU) allocated €150,000 (over 11 million afghanis to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to families affected by extreme cold temperatures that hit Afghanistan in early March.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) supplied medical kits and medicine worth over $ 4.4 million to 25 hospitals across 15 provinces of Afghanistan since September 2023.

