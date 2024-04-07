Union Bank Elevates Digital Banking Experience With New Digital Zones

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Enhancing customer experience and convenience with Digital Banking Services Union Bank launched its first Digital Zone at the Bank's Head Office located in Colombo 03 providing customers with 24/7 Smart Banking. As part of the Bank's digital transformation strategy and extending convenient and seamless banking services the Bank will roll-out digital zones in several strategic branch locations during the year.

The Digital Zones comprise of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Cash Recycling Machines (CRM), and automated facilities for cheque deposits, utility bill payments and more, providing round-the-clock access to essential banking services, including cash deposits, cash withdrawals, cardless deposits, fund transfers to UB accounts, in addition to credit card payments to UB credit cards as well as access to account balance details. In line with the Bank's brand slogan,“Transforming Lives” the Bank will continue to enhance digital convenience for customers through value additions.

Making inroads into the digital banking sphere in the early 90's, as the first bank in Sri Lanka to introduce internet banking. Union Bank has continued to enhance its digital footprint with several cutting-edge digital banking solutions including a versatile mobile app UBgo to enhance the convenience of digital banking for customers and an industry leading cash management solution BizDirect for Corporate and SME customers embedded with the latest technology, integration and digital capabilities. The Bank continues to channel considerable resources towards developing a solid IT infrastructure to support the comprehensive digital transformation initiatives.

In Picture : Digital Zone at Union Bank Head Office