Qing Ming holiday in China sees boom in domestic tourism, tradition, entertainment

(MENAFN) The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism recently released data indicating a notable uptick in domestic tourist activity during the Ching Ming holiday, also known as the "Tomb Sweeping" holiday. Spanning three days and concluding on Saturday, this traditional holiday saw approximately 119 million domestic tourist trips across China, marking an 11.5 percent increase compared to the equivalent period in 2019.



Accompanying this surge in travel, domestic tourism revenues during the Ching Ming holiday reached a substantial 53.95 billion yuan (approximately USD7.6 billion USD), reflecting a 12.7 percent growth compared to figures from 2019, as reported by Xinhua News Agency. The Ching Ming Festival holds deep cultural significance for the Chinese populace, serving as an occasion for paying homage to ancestors. However, in recent years, it has also evolved into an opportunity for citizens to indulge in leisure travel pursuits during the extended break.



Self-driving excursions, cycling adventures, and local getaways emerged as popular modes of travel during this year's holiday period. Notably, there was a discernible preference for short-distance trips, with many opting to explore nearby destinations. This trend underscores a growing inclination towards experiential and localized travel experiences among Chinese tourists.



Moreover, while domestic tourism flourished, international travel also saw notable activity. China recorded 1.04 million domestic tourist trips and 992,000 outbound tourist trips during the Ching Ming holiday, mirroring figures observed during the same period in 2019. Popular destinations for outbound travel included Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, highlighting continued interest among Chinese travelers in exploring neighboring countries for leisure and cultural experiences.



Overall, the robust growth in domestic tourism during the Ching Ming holiday not only reflects a revival in travel enthusiasm but also underscores the enduring importance of tradition and leisure in shaping Chinese holiday experiences.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067911