Retail sales in Chinese city of Tianjin surges by USD138M during Qingming holiday

(MENAFN) During the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, Tianjin, a bustling port city in northern China, experienced a significant uptick in retail activity, according to data released by the municipal commerce commission. The figures revealed that a total of 431 trading enterprises monitored by the commission in Tianjin collectively generated sales amounting to 980 million yuan (approximately USD138 million) during the holiday period. Moreover, these establishments welcomed a total of 7.41 million visits, marking substantial increases of 16.4 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period last year.



The robust growth was particularly evident in the catering sector, where 220 catering companies under the commission's oversight reported a notable increase in revenues. These companies recorded a total revenue of 14.37 million yuan during the Qingming Festival holiday, representing a 14.8 percent year-on-year increase.



In addition to the flourishing catering industry, Tianjin's department stores, shopping centers, and outlets also experienced a surge in sales activity. Total sales from these establishments amounted to 470 million yuan during the holiday period, reflecting a substantial 19.8 percent year-on-year increase. Furthermore, the number of visits to these retail venues soared by 43.5 percent compared to the previous year, with more than 6.23 million visits recorded during the Qingming Festival holiday.



The impressive growth in retail sales and foot traffic during the holiday underscores Tianjin's vibrant consumer market and highlights the resilience of the city's retail sector amidst changing consumer trends and economic conditions. The positive performance also bodes well for the continued growth and development of Tianjin's retail industry, positioning it as a key contributor to the city's economic prosperity.

MENAFN07042024000045015839ID1108067653