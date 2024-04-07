Russian Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft safely returns to Earth with 3 cosmonauts

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the culmination of a remarkable journey unfolded as the Russian Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft gracefully descended to Earth, landing near the Kazakh city of Jezkazgan at precisely 10:17 Moscow time (0717 GMT). This pivotal moment marked the safe return of three esteemed members of the international crew: Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, Belarusian spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.



Following the spacecraft's seamless undocking from the Rassvet research module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station, it embarked on its journey homeward. With precision and efficiency, the deorbiting and descent procedures were executed, guiding the Soyuz MS-24 safely through Earth's atmosphere for its anticipated touchdown.



For Novitskiy and Vasilevskaya, this mission entailed a transformative experience spanning 14 days in orbit, while for O'Hara, it marked the culmination of an awe-inspiring 204-day mission in space. Notably, Novitskiy's participation in this mission extends his illustrious spaceflight record to a total of four journeys, accumulating an impressive 545 days spent in the weightless expanse beyond Earth's bounds. Conversely, for Vasilevskaya and O'Hara, this mission represented an inaugural foray into the cosmos, symbolizing the realization of lifelong dreams and ambitions.



As the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft descended, it brought with it not just its crew, but also a wealth of knowledge, experiences, and achievements garnered during their time aboard the International Space Station. Their return serves as a testament to human ingenuity, cooperation, and exploration, underscoring the boundless possibilities that lie beyond our planet's atmosphere.

