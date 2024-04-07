Qatari Aircraft Arrives In Port Sudan Carrying Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the Republic of the Sudan carrying 25 tons of aid, including four ambulance vehicles and shelter supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), which raises the total number of sent aircraft to 17 planes carrying 530 tons of aid.

The assistance was received by Federal Minister of Health HE Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and Minister of Social Development HE Ahmed Adam Bakheet of the Republic of the Sudan, along with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan HE Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada.