Hotel, Apartment Occupancy Rate Reaches 85%

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The hospitality sector in the country is showing strong performance with a total of 39,371 keys available, translating to 939,988 room nights and an occupancy rate of 85%. The range of accommodations includes 1 to 5-star hotels, deluxe apartments, and standard apartments.

According to recent data from Qatar Tourism, February saw a slight decrease in room nights compared to January, dropping from 1,022,471 to 939,988. However, the occupancy rate rose by 1% from January's 84% to February's 85%.

Additionally, the average daily rate experienced an uptick from QR498 in January to QR531 in February. Notably, the revenue per available room also saw a positive increase, climbing from QR418 in January to QR453 in February.

Qatar Tourism's data further revealed that among the top 10 source markets by arrivals are: Saudi Arabia with 397,000 arrivals, accounting for 31%; India with 71,000 or 5%; Bahrain, 68,000 or 5%; Oman, 61,000 or 5%; Kuwait, 59,000 or 5%; Germany, 54,000 or 4%; the United Kingdom, 40,000 or 3%; the United Arab Emirates, 38,000 or 3%; USA, 33,000 arrivals or 3%, and Italy, 32,000 or 2%.

February witnessed a remarkable surge of 53% in international visitors compared to the same period last year, solidifying Qatar's reputation as a burgeoning global tourism destination. The month welcomed 596,000 international visitors, a substantial rise from the 389,000 arrivals recorded in February 2023, showcasing consistent growth since 2022.

Anthony Fernando, Director of Valuations at ValuStrat Qatar expressed optimism about Doha's hospitality sector; he cited the influx of around four million international tourists attracted by cultural festivals, sporting events, and business conferences. Fernando also anticipates continued growth in occupancy rates, with hotels currently averaging around 58%, he told The Peninsula earlier.

Looking ahead to 2024, Qatar's hotel and tourism sector is poised for sustained growth, underpinned by innovative strategies emphasising sustainability, inclusivity, and world-class hospitality, Fernando stressed.

In January this year, Qatar Tourism announced that the country has crossed four million visitors in 2023,“exceeding all historic annual visitor numbers and setting a new visitor record.”