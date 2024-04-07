UN head expresses concern around Ecuador’s invasion of Mexican embassy in Quito

(MENAFN) In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, on Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveyed his deep concern over the forced entry of Ecuadoran security forces into the Mexican Embassy in Quito late Friday. The Secretary-General underscored the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel, emphasizing its significance in accordance with international law. Guterres emphasized that adherence to this principle is imperative in all circumstances to maintain the integrity of diplomatic relations between nations.



Moreover, Guterres emphasized the critical importance of upholding normal international relations, which are essential for fostering cooperation and collaboration among states. He warned that violations of the inviolability of diplomatic premises and personnel undermine the foundation of international diplomacy and can hinder the pursuit of mutual interests and objectives. Therefore, he called for the utmost respect for this principle to safeguard the integrity and effectiveness of diplomatic interactions on the global stage.



In light of the situation, the Secretary-General urged both the Ecuadoran and Mexican governments to exercise restraint and seek peaceful resolutions to their differences through diplomatic channels. He emphasized the need for dialogue and negotiation to address any disagreements or disputes that may arise between nations. Guterres reiterated the UN's commitment to supporting peaceful conflict resolution and encouraged all parties involved to prioritize diplomacy and constructive dialogue in resolving their differences.

