Mexico postpones diplomatic ties with Ecuador

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic escalation, Mexico has announced the immediate suspension of diplomatic relations with Ecuador, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed. This decision comes in response to Ecuadorian authorities' controversial move to arrest former Vice President Jorge David Glas Espinel inside the Mexican Embassy in Quito, following a prolonged standoff.



The tension between the two nations arose after Mexico granted political asylum to Glas, who sought refuge in the embassy last year after being convicted twice on corruption charges in Ecuador. Despite Ecuador's requests to arrest Glas, Mexico refused to comply, citing concerns of political persecution. In response, Ecuadorian police forcefully entered the embassy to apprehend Glas, sparking condemnation from Mexico.



Mexico's Foreign Ministry urged Quito to allow Glas safe passage out of the country, but Ecuador rejected the request, asserting that asylum cannot be granted to individuals convicted or prosecuted for common crimes. The embassy raid, which Ecuador defended as necessary to protect national sovereignty, was criticized by Mexico as a violation of international law and its diplomatic immunity.



President Lopez Obrador condemned the raid, describing Glas as a refugee facing persecution and harassment. He accused Ecuador of disregarding international norms and infringing upon Mexico's sovereignty. The suspension of diplomatic relations underscores the severity of the situation and reflects Mexico's firm stance against Ecuador's actions.



The fallout from the embassy raid highlights the complex dynamics of diplomatic relations and the challenges of asylum diplomacy in the face of political tensions. As both countries navigate the aftermath of this incident, the implications for bilateral relations and regional diplomacy remain uncertain. The dispute underscores the importance of upholding diplomatic protocols and respecting international law to prevent further escalation and preserve diplomatic norms.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067421