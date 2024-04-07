Turkey, Iran stress urgency of implementing cross-border electricity exchange

(MENAFN) In a high-level meeting between energy officials from Iran and Turkey, there was a shared emphasis on the critical necessity of swiftly operationalizing electricity exchange mechanisms between the two neighboring countries. Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian, during discussions with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar in Tehran, reiterated Iran's unwavering commitment to expediting the development of electricity exchange initiatives with Ankara.



Minister Mehrabian underscored not only the robust political relations between Iran and Turkey but also the vast untapped potential for deepening economic collaboration across various sectors. He particularly emphasized Turkey's pivotal role as a significant consumer of electricity in the region, further accentuating its strategic importance as a vital gateway for energy transmission to Europe.



The productive talks between the Iranian and Turkish ministers centered on exploring avenues to facilitate electricity exchange, with Minister Mehrabian expressing a strong sense of optimism regarding the imminent commencement of operational activities in this domain. The shared sentiment is one of anticipation for a seamless implementation process, with both sides poised to harness the mutual benefits offered by an enhanced framework for electricity exchange between Iran and Turkey.



Given the strategic significance of energy cooperation in bolstering bilateral ties and fostering regional stability, the commitment to fast-track electricity exchange initiatives underscores the shared commitment of Iran and Turkey towards leveraging their strong political relationship to drive tangible economic and infrastructural advancements. This collaborative endeavor not only serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations but also lays the foundation for sustained growth and prosperity in the region.

MENAFN07042024000045015839ID1108067279