White House says Russia has no reason not to back US-supported resolution on nukes in space

(MENAFN) The White House has expressed optimism that Russia will lend its support to a resolution crafted by the United States and Japan aimed at preventing the deployment of nuclear weapons in space. John Kirby, the White House National Security Communications Advisor, emphasized Washington's expectation for Moscow to vote affirmatively on the resolution during an upcoming session of the United Nations Security Council in New York.



The draft resolution, slated for a vote next week, underscores the imperative for nations to refrain from developing nuclear weapons or any other forms of mass destruction designed for placement in orbit. This initiative comes in response to concerns raised by United States officials earlier this year, suggesting that Russia could potentially deploy a nuclear anti-satellite weapon or a simulated warhead into space. Moscow has vehemently denied these allegations, with Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissing them as baseless accusations.



Kirby referenced Putin's assurances that Russia has no intention of militarizing space, citing this as a basis for expecting Russian support for the resolution. He reiterated that there should be no impediment to Russia's endorsement of the proposal. If adopted, the resolution would reinforce the obligations outlined in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the placement of weapons of mass destruction in orbit.



However, Russia has voiced criticism of the draft resolution, dismissing it as disconnected from reality. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, argued that the document lacks input from internationally recognized experts and has not undergone thorough discussion. Given Russia's status as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council with veto power, its stance carries significant weight in the deliberation process.



The White House's call for Russian support underscores the importance of international cooperation in preserving the sanctity of space and preventing its weaponization. As discussions unfold at the United Nations Security Council, the resolution stands as a pivotal measure in upholding the principles of peaceful exploration and ensuring the sustainable use of outer space for future generations.

