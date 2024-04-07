AUS and UM-Flint launch dual degree master's program, expanding access to global education

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, April 5, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) and the Regents of the University of Michigan, representing the University of Michigan-Flint College of Innovation and Technology (UM-Flint), have recently forged an agreement to introduce a collaborative educational initiative for a dual master’s degree program.

This partnership aims to enhance educational opportunities and foster global learning experiences for students in the fields of computer science and information systems, cybersecurity, data analytics, electrical and computer engineering, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, smart manufacturing, human-centered design and software engineering.



The agreement facilitates a 1+1 Program where AUS engineering students, upon completing the first year of their master’s degree program at AUS, are eligible to apply for admission to UM-Flint and complete their second year of master’s degree program there. These students will have the opportunity to join one of the master’s degrees in various cutting-edge disciplines offered at UM-Flint, subject to meeting all applicable admission policies and standards. Furthermore, UM-Flint will provide AUS students with the reduced in-state tuition rates.



"This partnership represents a significant milestone in fostering international academic collaboration. By leveraging the strengths of both institutions, we aim to provide our students with unparalleled educational opportunities and equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's globalized world," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering.



Under the terms of the agreement, AUS students will be required to meet UM-Flint’s English proficiency requirements and comply with all admission standards. Third-party credential evaluation for AUS students will be waived, streamlining the admission process.



“We are excited to partner with AUS on this program for graduate education. Our faculty are very active in research, and graduate students play a critical role on these research teams. Students who come to the College of Innovation and Technology will have scholarship support, a great learning environment and many opportunities to develop their expertise to shape their future careers,” said Marouane Kessentini, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education at the College of Innovation and Technology, UM-Flint.



Through the mutual transfer of credits and upon the successful fulfillment of program requirements at both AUS and UM-Flint, AUS students will be conferred with two master’s degrees: one by AUS and the other by the Regents of the University of Michigan.

The collaborative endeavors of the AUS College of Engineering transcend geographical boundaries, embodying a steadfast commitment to global progress in engineering education and research. Through strategic partnerships, cultural exchanges and transformative initiatives, the college continues to cultivate a diverse and inclusive learning environment



