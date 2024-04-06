General Manager Northern Railways Inspects Srinagar-Sangaldan Section

The inspection encompassed various aspects of railway operations, including passenger train maintenance, infrastructure development, and passenger satisfaction. During the visit, GM/NR meticulously inspected the DEMU Passenger Train 04618, from Srinagar to Pampore, focusing on the upkeep and cleanliness of the rake. Interacting directly with passengers, he sought to understand their expectations from Indian Railways, emphasizing the importance of timely and punctual train services.

Shobhan Chaudhuri undertook a comprehensive review of ongoing projects within the section, including the development of new traffic facilities, goods sheds, and the repair and enhancement of passenger amenities. This assessment aimed to ensure that infrastructure projects align with the evolving needs of the region and enhance overall operational efficiency.

The visit also entailed an examination of newly opened stations in the Banihal-Sangaldan Section, specifically Khari, Sumber, and Sangaldan. Shri. Chaudhuri scrutinized the facilities provided to passengers at these stations, engaging with both passengers and staff to gauge their experiences and address any concerns Shri. Shobhan Chaudhuri directed the project authorities to closely monitor all balance works.

