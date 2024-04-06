Egypt Drops More Humanitarian, Relief Aid On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 6 (KUNA) -- Egypt went on Saturday carrying out airdrops of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip.

Within the framework of continued efforts by Egypt to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance and urgent food to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Strip, Egyptian military aircraft, in cooperation with Jordan, kept dropping aid on April 5-6 to Gazans, spokesman for Egypt's Armed Forces Colonel Gharib Abdelhafez said in a statement.

The move also was done in cooperation with sisterly and friendly countries to provide basic needs in light of huge humanitarian sufferings of the brotherly Palestinian people due to Israel's continued military operations inside the Strip, he added. (end)

