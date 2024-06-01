Exit Polls Indicate Massive Gains For BJP In Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 1 (IANS) Exit by various news channels and agencies indicate massive gains for the BJP in Lok Sabha in Odisha.

The NDTV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls showed that the BJP would win 15 to 18 Lok Sabha seats while the ruling Biju Janata Dal may get 3 to 7 seats out of the total 21 seats in the state. It projected that the would fail to open its account in the state this time.

News24-Today's Chanakya projected that the BJP would win 16 seats while the BJD and Congress would get four and one respectively.

India TV in its Exit Polls indicated that the BJP may win 15 to 17 seats, while the ruling BJD would get four to six seats. It showed that the Congress would win one seat.

The ABP-C Voter Exit Polls showed that the BJP would win 17 to 19 seats while the BJD would get 1 to 3 seats only.

According to India Today-Axis My India, BJP would win 18 to 20 seats while BJD may win 0 to 2 seats.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, the BJD won 12 seats, BJP eight, and the Congress won only one seat in the state.