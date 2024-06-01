Monsoon To Arrive In Bengaluru 15 Days Early; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall For Next 5 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Bengaluru is set to experience heavy rainfall for the next five days, starting today. The monsoon, which has already entered Kerala, is expected to move into Karnataka shortly, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat.

Currently, surface vorticity is observed in the southeastern part of the Arabian Sea, contributing to the monsoon's progression. As a result, the weather department has issued an alert for Dakshina Kannada, North Interior Karnataka, and coastal areas, predicting significant rainfall and potential thunderstorms with lightning.

IMD officials have noted that this year's monsoon is arriving 15 days earlier compared to last year, when it entered on June 15. The early arrival has prompted weather authorities to issue warnings and prepare residents for the upcoming weather conditions.

Residents of Bengaluru should brace for consistent rainfall over the coming days. The weather department forecasts good rainfall this season, a positive sign for farmers and water reservoirs. The city can expect rain with occasional thunder and lightning, making it essential for citizens to take necessary precautions.

Bengaluru showers today:



The rainfall has made an unexpected entrance, interrupting the weekend festivities in Bengaluru. The Silicon City is experiencing rainfall after a hiatus of about 15 days, catching residents off guard. Various areas of the city, including Seshadripuram, Sivananda Circle, Vijayanagar, Shivajinagar, Malleswaram, Vasantnagar, Shantinagar, Jayanagar, Yesvanthpur, Rajaji Nagar, Koramangala, M.G Road, and Cubbon Park, are witnessing showers, disrupting the routine of pedestrians and motorists alike.

As the rain pours down, pedestrians and commuters are facing challenges navigating the waterlogged streets. The sudden downpour has led to scattered crowds as people seek shelter from the unexpected weather, highlighting the unpredictability of Bengaluru's climate during the monsoon season.