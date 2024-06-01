PM Attends University Of Jordan's Honorary Professors Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) - Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh patronized on Saturday attended the University of Jordan (UJ)'s Honorary Professors Forum, organized by the UJ on the occasion of the silver jubilee of King Abdullah II's assumption of his constitutional powers.In a speech during the opening ceremony, Khasawneh said, "We consider the University of Jordan's forum and its honorary professors, who are distinguished scientists and academics working in prestigious international academic institutions, an opportunity for the UJ and all our universities to find new ways to achieve progress in global rankings and achieve international accreditation."Khasawneh paid tribute to the honorary professors hosted by the UJ in this important forum, who were chosen "to help and support the university, and give it wisdom, strength and advice, with which the University of Jordan would build a new pillar in its solid foundations and prove its internationality and strength, as the Hashemites wanted it to be a strong establishment that reflects a bright image of the fabric of this country."He added: "This forum is an opportunity for the University of Jordan and its cadres to meet with this elite group of scientists, researchers and academics, to learn about the experiences of others in scientific research, teaching, creativity and innovation, so that universities can participate in transforming ideas into material that leads to innovation and knowledge production capable of improving levels of economic growth."The Prime Minister lauded the University of Jordan's achievements and progress in global rankings and international accreditations, rehabilitating classrooms, focusing on linguistic and soft skills, digital skills, and courses to prepare for the labor market and employment.He stressed that "this beautiful planting, whose foundation was laid by the late King Hussein bin Talal - may God rest his soul - and enhanced by His Majesty King Abdullah II, gave the University of Jordan beauty and brilliance, until it became one of the best universities in the world, as classified and ranked by international institutions."