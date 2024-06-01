Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Saturday from the Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America HE Antony Blinken.

The phone conversation discussed the close strategic ties between the State of Qatar and the United States and ways to support and strengthen them.

Both sides also discussed the gravity of the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to the latest developments with regards to the joint mediation efforts aimed at stopping the war in the Strip.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that the mediation is working to achieve a permanent ceasefire that puts an end to the war.

His Excellency also expressed the mediators hopes that the parties would deal positively with the principles contained in the speech of HE US President Joe Biden, which include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas in the Gaza Strip, the release of detainees, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid into the Strip.