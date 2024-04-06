Kuwait Relief Society Team Continues Its Health Achievements In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Relief Society's medical team in Gaza announced Saturday the achievement of their continued implementation of a series of relief projects for displaced people in the Gaza strip.

Deputy Director General of the Kuwaiti Relief Society and head of the Kuwaiti medical relief team present in Gaza, Omar Al-Thuwaini, said in a press statement to KUNA that 120 operations were done within two days for a number of patients at the European Hospital.

He thanked the Kuwaiti people for their contributions of providing material and moral support to the medical relief team.

The head of the relief and projects sector at the Kuwaiti Society and the administrative coordinator of the Kuwaiti relief team, Mahmoud Al-Mesbah, said in a similar statement to KUNA that the administrative coordinators in the team have participated in implementing a number of food projects that benefited approximately 25,000 affected and displaced people within the sector.

He confirmed that the team set up breakfast tables for 790 Palestinian families and distributed about 540 vegetable baskets, in addition to distributing 1,250 breakfast meals to displaced families, in addition to the team visiting meat warehouses inside the Gaza Strip.

The Kuwaiti team arrived in Gaza last Monday through Rafah cross on a bold humanitarian mission involving 11 Kuwaiti doctors and administrators in the bombed out enclave. (end)

aab















MENAFN06042024000071011013ID1108065840