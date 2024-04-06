Military Lyceum Named After Jamshid Nakhchivanski Hosts Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The heads of the State Agency for Preschool and GeneralEducation under the Ministry of Science and Education of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Education Department, aswell as a group of subordinate schools' principals, have visitedthe Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski of theNational Defense University, Azernews reports.

The guests first visited the monuments to National Leader HeydarAliyev and Jamshid Nakhchivanski erected in the territory of thelyceum.

They were provided with detailed information about theconditions created after the overhaul and reconstruction carriedout at the Military Lyceum according to the relevant Order ofPresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chiefof the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

In the end, the guests familiarized themselves with theconditions created at the Military Lyceum.