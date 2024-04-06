US-Bangla Airlines Adds Second Wide-Body Aircraft To Fleet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The largest private carrier of the country US-Bangla Airlines added a second widebody Airbus 330-300 aircraft with 436-seat capacity to its growing fleet on April 6.

The second Airbus 330-300 landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 5:30 am from Guangzhou, China.

With the new addition, the airline's fleet expands to 24.

The move is aimed at launching international flight operations to Europe which will make the carrier the first private airline to do so from Bangladesh, said US-Bangla in a release.



“The newly added Airbus aircraft will be deployed on the coming routes like London and Rome in Europe as well as Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam in the Middle East,” added the release.

Till then, US-Bangla Airlines will utilise the newly-added aircraft on its existing routes like Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha and Kuala Lumpur, further mentioned the airline in the release.

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines has two Airbus 330-300s, nine Boeing 737-800s, 10 ATR 72-600s and three Dash 8-Q400s in its fleet.

The airline currently operates flights on international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.

Apart from the international routes, it also operates regular flights on all seven domestic routes across the country.

