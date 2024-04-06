Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire 30 Times Over Past Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian armed forces have fired upon positions of theAzerbaijani Army, Azerbaijan reports viaAzerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

On April 5, starting from 21:55 to 23:20 (GMT+4), Armenian armedforces units from the positions located in the directions ofMusurskend settlement of Tovuzgala district, Ashaghi Shorzha,Yukhari Shorzha, Gunashli settlements of Basarkechar district andAravus settlement of Gorus district using small arms of variouscalibers periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Armypositions stationed in the directions of Alibayli settlement ofTovuz district, Khoshbulag settlement of Dashkasan district,Yellija and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar district andChaghazur settlement of Lachin district.

To note, over the past day, the Azerbaijan Army Units stationedin various directions were subjected to fire at a total of 30times.