Gulf Air Adds Munich From July This Year

Bahrain

: The national carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has announced Munich as a new European route to commence from Bahrain International Airport in July this year.

Gulf Air will operate four weekly flights from Bahrain, using its Airbus 321neo aircraft, offering passengers an array of options while meeting their increasing demand for both leisure and business travel.

The airline continues to expand its European presence through seasonal destinations, including the recently added summer flights to Nice Geneva, Malaga, and Bodrum.

With the Munich destination, Gulf Air will have 11 weekly flights to Germany.

Operations between Bahrain and Germany began in 1986 when Gulf Air's inaugural flight from the Kingdom of Bahrain to Frankfurt commenced.

