Dubai Delivery Rider Gets Perfect Eid Al Fitr Gift: A Flight Ticket Home

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 9:39 PM

A bright smile spread across Bakary Jarju's face as he let out a sigh of gratitude. The Gambian expat eventually all teared up upon getting a surprise - he will get a flight ticket to visit home and be with his family during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr.

This development follows a story featured by Khaleej Times during Ramadan as part of its 'Iftar on Job series', detailing the journey of this Deliveroo rider. Originally from Gambia, Bakary has now developed a sense of home in Dubai, as he navigates the bustling city streets on his motorbike to fulfil his duties, even while observing his own fasts.

Upon reading Bakary's story in KT, Switch Foods, a company utilising Deliveroo riders for product deliveries, decided to present him with a rider appreciation - a special gift - a trip back home for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr.

Holding back tears of joy

And when the moment of revelation came, and if pictures speak louder than words, then the above photo is a testament to his feelings as he holds back tears of joy while he thinks of reuniting with his loved ones.

Happiness flooded his mind, bringing a sense of warmth and anticipation. With renewed excitement, he eagerly awaits the journey back home.“I don't even know what to say apart from the fact that I am so happy and grateful,” he told Khaleej Times.

In his previous interview, he indicated that he wouldn't be able to return home until next year and would instead communicate with his family via a call. He hadn't expected to have this opportunity to meet them so soon this year.

Bakary highlighted that working in the UAE has provided him with a stable income, flexible working hours, and other opportunities that have enabled him to support his family and improve their quality of life.

“Working at Deliveroo has changed my life and I am now able to provide for my family back home and give them a better life.”

Photo: Supplied Grateful for the opportunity

The rider reiterated that he felt grateful for the opportunity to celebrate this special occasion with his family, knowing that the distance between them would soon be bridged.

“I can't wait to tell them about this surprise and see my wife and kids soon! Thank you Switch Foods for this amazing Eid gift,” said the expat who has been in the UAE for five years now.

Muslims in the UAE will celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr next week. Irrespective of when the Moon is sighted, the holiday begins on Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29), for everyone here.

Eid will be either on April 9 or 10, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

Edward Hamod. Photo: Supplied

Meanwhile, Edward Hamod, Switch Foods Founder & CEO said that Bakary's allegiance and optimism prompted them to take this step.

“Inspired by Bakary's dedication to work, we are honoured to extend our heartfelt gratitude to him for his remarkable display of humility, commitment, and unwavering positivity. We humbly thank him for accepting this gift that contributes to his Eid celebration. These genuine moments of joy and gratitude serve as profound inspiration for Switch Foods, driving us to persist in our mission of making a positive impact on the lives of others,” he added.

