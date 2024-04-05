Holani Venture Capital Fund Launches Rs 400 Cr SME-Focused Fund

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 5 (KNN) Holani Venture Capital Fund, a SEBI-registered Category I Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under merchant banker and stockbroker Holani Consultants, has launched a Rs 400 crore fund focused on investing in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The fund also has a green shoe option to raise an additional Rs 100 crore.

Unlike traditional investment vehicles, AIFs are privately pooled investment funds. Holani's new fund is targeting institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking higher returns and portfolio diversification, as per the company's statement.

Ashok Holani, Director, Holani Consultants, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to introduce the Holani Ventures Capital Fund, which signifies our commitment to empowering SMEs and fueling their growth.”

“This milestone further enhances our ability to serve our clients and partners by providing them with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities tailored to their specific needs," he further mentioned.

Holani Consultants offers a wide range of financial services, including IPO management, business valuation consultancy, financial management and advisory, bank financing, stock broking, and other securities market-related advisory services.

The company has assisted in valuations of over 100 private placement transactions and handled multiple SME IPOs on the BSE SME and NSE Emerge platforms.

The newly launched venture fund aims to identify and capitalise on investment opportunities in the equity markets through a combination of due diligence, sectoral expertise, and a focus on emerging market trends.

From April 2023 to February 2024, a total of 345 companies were listed on stock exchanges. Out of these, 179 were SMEs that raised Rs 5,381 crore, hitting a new high, while 68 were main board companies, raising Rs 58,745 crore, as per the monthly review.

(KNN Bureau)