Insights On ESG Ratings

(MENAFN- 3BL) Julian Kölbel, assistant professor at the University of St. Gallen and a research affiliate at the MIT Sloan School of Management, joins co-host Mandi McReynolds for a discussion on ESG rating agencies. Listen in as they delve into his research on sustainable investing with a focus on ESG ratings, the disagreement between different rating agencies, and how it affects investors and companies.
For more information on Julian's work, check out his research: Aggregate Confusion: The Divergence of ESG Ratings .
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .
MENAFN05042024007202015466ID1108064027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.