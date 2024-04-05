Eid Al Fitr Celebrations Experiences Not To Miss During This Eid In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 5 April 2024, Sharjah, UAE

Eid Al Fitr is just around the corner, and Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) destinations are all set to embrace the festivities with an array of captivating experiences across its renowned destinations. From beachside celebrations to cultural extravaganzas to enchanting hospitality, Sharjah offers an array of activities for residents and visitors alike. Here are some picturesque experiences not to miss during this Eid:

Shows and Parades at Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Khorfakkan Beach and Al Heera Beach

The popular leisure and family destinations are all set to celebrate Eid in vibrant colors, with a spectrum of delightful shows to commemorate the auspicious occasion. Highlights include captivating performances by The Duo Charlies, Duo Mono Jugglers, The Aliens Show, Mixed Circus Workshop, LED Fishes, LED Robots on Jumping Stilts, and Roaming Parades, promising an electrifying experience for visitors of all ages. Workshops and Art Giveaways will also be available.

Celebrations at Khorfakkan Beach will also feature 15 performances by the Harbiya Band, in addition to the Eid Traditional Mascots, LED shows, Roaming Parade and Kids workshops.

The shows and performances will run from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm during the 4 days of Eid (10 to 13 April), at regular intervals, and are open to the public.

Non-stop excitement at Al Montazah Parks

Celebrate the Eid holidays in grand style at Al Montazah Parks with your family and kids. From 10 to 13 April, visitors can enjoy captivating performances including The Mime, The Duo Charlies, and Clown & Bubble Show, at regular intervals from 5:30 pm to 9:40 pm. The amusement and water park home to thrilling water rides and lavish leisure amenities offers a magical day of non-stop excitement.

Explore the nature at Al Noor Island & Feel the adrenaline rush at Mleiha

Embrace the serenity of Eid festivities amidst the natural landscape of Al Noor Island. Explore the lush greenery, visit the butterfly house, and marvel at the wonders of Art Installations. Open from 9 am to 12:00 am, Al Noor Island offers a tranquil retreat for families and nature enthusiasts.

For people who want to move away from the city and feel the warmth of the desert, the Mleiha Archaeological Centre would be the best place to spend this Eid holiday. Guests can explore the region's history at Mleiha Museum, and experience adrenaline-pumping activities such as horse riding, dune buggy tours, stargazing, and more. Visitors can also indulge in traditional Emirati hospitality with Sunset Lounge and overnight camping experiences, promising an unforgettable Eid celebration.