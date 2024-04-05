Enemy Shells Residential Areas Of Kherson, Injured Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled residential areas of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank, there are injured.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"About an hour ago, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked residential areas in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson," he wrote.

As a result of this shelling, apartments were damaged. Two people were injured and hospitalized.

Mrochko said that the 60-year-old man was diagnosed with explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and a cut wound of the left temporal zone. His condition is in moderate condition. The victim was in his apartment at the time of the attack. A 54-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to her right forearm. Her condition is assessed as moderate. She was outside during the shelling. The information is being verified.

Russian troops attack 16 settlements inregion overnight, ten people injured

Mrochko also informs that over the past day, Russian troops fired four times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community. The damage was recorded in Kherson. Two administrative buildings, a gas pipeline, a garage, a heating pipeline, solar collectors, and supporting structures were damaged.

As reported, in the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements over the past day, injuring ten people.