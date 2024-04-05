2024 Development Strategies Of Smart Automotive Electronic Control Units By Leading Chipmakers Including Qualcomm, Nvidia, Mediatek, NXP, And TI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Smart Automotive Electronic Control Units by Leading Chipmakers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report explores the development landscape of automotive ECUs by major chipmakers, including Qualcomm, Nvidia, MediaTek, NXP, and TI.
With the burgeoning advancement of smart car-related technologies such as smart cockpits, connected vehicles, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive electronic control units (ECUs), which act as the brain of vehicles, are poised to enhance vehicle functionalities. In recent years, leading international chipmakers have delved into product development in this domain.
Both traditional automotive chip manufacturers and emerging players in the information and communication chip sector have launched products tailored to diverse market segments while meeting the stringent safety and reliability standards of the automotive industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Scope of Smart Automotive ECUs
2. Development of Leading Chipmakers' Smart Automotive ECUs
2.1 Qualcomm
2.1.1 Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services
2.1.2 Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform
2.1.3 Snapdragon Cockpit Platform
2.1.4 Snapdragon Ride Platform for ADAS
2.1.5 Snapdragon Ride Flex Leads the Integration Trend of Smart Cockpit & ADAS (Cockpit-driving Integration)
2.1.6 Key Aspects of Qualcomm's Strategic Expansion in the Automotive Market
2.2 Nvidia
2.2.1 Nvidia Xavier
2.2.2 Nvidia Drive Orin
2.2.3 Nvidia Drive Thor
2.2.4 Nvidia Drive Hyperion Full-Stack Solution
2.2.5 Nvidia's Full Range of Solutions Boast Scalability & High Computing Power
2.3 MediaTek
2.3.1 Autus Brand (1st Generation Products)
2.3.2 Dimensity Auto Brand (2nd Generation Products)
2.3.3 Leveraging Advantages in Consumer Electronics for Automotive Connectivity Solutions
2.4 NXP
2.4.1 NXP S32 Platform
2.4.2 Continued Optimization in Image Perception and Information Security
2.5 TI
2.5.1 Jacinto 7 Processor Platform
2.5.2 TDA4 ADAS Solution
2.5.3 Implementing Redundancy in Product Applications
3. Comparison of Leading Chipmakers' Smart Automotive ECUs
3.1 Leading Chipmakers Secure Market Share in Different Computing Segments
3.2 ECUs Diverging Towards Distributed and Centralized Architectures
4. Analyst's Perspective
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Audi AUO Benz BMW Cadillac Chevelle E-Mirror Ford Foxconn GM Hyundai Motor Infineon Jaguar Lenovo Lucid Motors MediaTek Mercedes-Benz NIO Nvidia NXP oToBrite Qualcomm Renesas STMicro TI Volvo Weltmeister Wistron XPeng Motors Zeekr
