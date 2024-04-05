Amid growing concerns over climate change and a notable spike in emissions, there's a significant shift towards clean, renewable, and sustainable energy sources. This momentum is reflected in global CO2 emissions data and the rise in clean energy investments. Among renewable energy sources, wind energy stands out as particularly attractive due to its myriad benefits.

Wind turbines, pivotal in harnessing wind energy, are examined, with tubular steel towers leading the global market. The competitive landscape of wind turbine towers is explored, detailing the global key competitors' percentage market share and the overall competitive market presence in 2023. Recent market activity underscores the dynamic nature of the industry as it evolves to meet the demands of a cleaner energy future.

Tubular Steel-based Wind Turbine Towers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$31.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Concrete-based Wind Turbine Towers segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

While onshore tower deployments dominate, there's considerable growth potential in offshore installations, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and China.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

Exciting New Report Features



Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

