New Poster Art For Festival Darling & True Story

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The film has a pretty amazing ensemble cast lead by Kaiti Wallen (Ash and Bone) as Nicole, Sean Whalen (Twister), Richard Tyson (Kindergarten Cop), Shawntay Dalon (Detroiters), Blanca Blanco (Betrayed), Debra Lamb (Showdown in Yesteryear) Mari G. (Melanin), Vida Ghaffari (The Mindy Project).



Synopsis: True Story of Nicole Beverly as seen in part on 'Inside Evil' with Chris Cuomo. Falling in Love, Starting a family and facing the difficulties of dealing with severe Domestic Violence but taking a stands against her assailant and the system.



The Story is written by acclaimed Screenwriter Geoffrey Calhoun (The Past Come Knocking) with help from Nicole Beverly (Writer of her Best Selling Book with the same name) Director/Producer Harley Wallen (Betrayed) and Produced by Kaiti Wallen (Tale of Tails), Joe Williamson (The Devil's Left Hand) and Michael Alexander (Beneath Us All), Howard Gibson (Double Cross) along with Nicole and Harley and Painted Creek Productions teamed up with Levl Studio.



After a freshly released trailer and an incredible run on the film festival circuit collecting dozens of awards it is in the late stages of distribution negotiations they are revealing their new poster and a few new stills from the film.



"I love how we tackle the obstacles of a disease (Domestic Violence) that's plaguing not just the United States but the world!", said Wallen. "But this is in all honesty a film of hope and that we are more resilient than we think and we can overcome even what looks insurmountable at the time."



In an exclusive Wallen also teases a new True Story is in the works from Painted Creek Productions in Development.



Contact:

Joe Williamson

The Williamson Management

...



Company :-The Williamson Management

User :- Joe Williamson

Email :-...

Url :-