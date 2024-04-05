King Of Jordan, UN Secretary-General Discuss Developments In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the developments in the Gaza Strip.

During the call, they stressed the need to provide protection to the humanitarian relief organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The number of victims of workers providing humanitarian and relief services that the Israeli occupation forces have targeted since the beginning of its aggression against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 has reached 196.

For months, the Israeli entity has refused to allow UN and international institutions, especially UNRWA, the Red Cross, and the World Food Program, to work in northern Gaza, while its army restricts the entry of aid by land into the rest of the Gaza Strip, which has led to a scarcity of food, medicine, and fuel supplies and created a famine that is beginning claim the lives of children and the elderly.

On Monday, an Israeli occupation air strike targeted a convoy of the World Central Kitchen organization in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing seven of its relief workers, which sparked angry international reactions.