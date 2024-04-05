Tragic Incident: Child Dies In Firecracker Explosion Due To Poverty

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the Falakabad area of Dera Ismail Khan, tragedy struck as the young son of a vendor lost his life due to severe burns sustained from a firecracker explosion.

The child, belonging to Lal Hussain's family, purchased a box of firecrackers from a local shop. Unfortunately, when the child attempted to ignite one, it failed to explode.

In a tragic turn of events, while the child placed the unexploded firecrackers back in the box and kept it in his pocket, all the firecrackers detonated, causing severe burns to the young boy. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the lack of immediate medical treatment due to financial constraints led to the child's untimely demise.

A somber funeral was held for the child in Kotli Imam Hussain, with a large gathering of mourners paying their respects.

Islam Khattak, RPO Nasir Mehmood Sati, and District Police Chief Nasir Mehmood, to take stringent action against the use of firecrackers, kites, and chemical bombs throughout the district. Despite the district administration's ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers, tragedies like these continue to highlight the dangers they pose, especially to children.

Meanwhile, residents of the area are urging authorities, including Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Commissioner Dera Zafar