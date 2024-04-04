WHO Records More Than 1,600 Attacks On Health Care In Ukraine Since Start Of Full-Scale War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 1,682 attacks on health care in Ukraine, resulting in 128 deaths and 288 injuries of medical personnel and patients.

This follows from the press release issued by the organization, according to Ukrinform.

The WHO stressed that ambulance workers and other personnel servicing health transport face a risk of injury and death 3 times higher than that of other health-care service workers.



“Many emergency teams come under fire either on the way to a call or at their bases. 4 of our employees have already been killed and 12 people were injured and hospitalized,” said Halyna Saldan, Head of the Centre for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of Kherson Regional State Administration.

It is stressed that out of the 68 attacks verified by WHO during the first quarter of 2024, some 12 of them – almost 20% – targeted Emergency Medical Services, including 9 attacks targeting emergency medical aid base stations, 7 attacks resulting in damage to ambulances, and 6 attacks affecting assets and emergency medical aid equipment. In 3 of these 12 attacks, 4 health workers were injured and 2 health professionals were killed, marking a casualty rate nearly 3 times higher than in other health-care services during the same period.

The WHO noted that the first months of 2024 have witnessed a concerning escalation in the number of attacks, with nearly 1 attack per day in the months of January and March, mostly with the use of heavy weaponry.



“This grim number underscores the pressure on the Ukrainian health-care system,” stated Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine.“WHO urgently reiterates its calls for the protection of health-care workers and patients, as well as the uninterrupted delivery of essential health services.”

As Ukrinform reported, in May 2023, the World Health Organization recorded the thousandth attack on health care in Ukraine during the full-scale war.