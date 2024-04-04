Dollar Defies Downturn Predictions, Rises Against Global Currencies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) The U.S. dollar's rise has impacted the global economy, causing central banks from Tokyo to Istanbul to defend their currencies.



This pushback comes as the robust U.S. economy props up the dollar, dampening hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts.



Despite predictions of its decline, the dollar has strengthened against most major currencies this year.



This has led to interventions from countries like Japan, aiming to bolster the yen, and Turkey, raising interest rates to lift the lira.



China and Indonesia are also taking measures to support their currencies, reflecting widespread concern over the dollar's rally.



The situation echoes 2022's currency struggles, where countries like Switzerland and Canada grappled with inflation and weak exchange rates.







Emerging economies feel the strain, with nations like Sri Lanka facing severe financial crises.



Countries laden with external debt, including the Maldives and Bolivia, find themselves at particular risk if the dollar's ascent continues.



Central banks worldwide are concluding their tightening cycles, yet the dollar's climb poses ongoing challenges.



Recent U.S. economic data-highlighting a strong labor market and consumer optimism-have led investors to scale back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.



This shift has seen the dollar index rise, impacting currencies across the globe.



The enduring strength of the dollar underscores a period of "pure American exceptionalism," with the currency outperforming its peers.

Central banks are adopting defensive strategies

Central banks globally are adopting defensive strategies, from Japan's warnings of bold yen-boosting measures to Indonesia's market interventions.



Currency depreciation hikes the cost of imports, fuelling inflation and potentially triggering capital flight, undermining domestic growth.



While central bank interventions may offer temporary relief, the enduring trend of dollar strength reflects the complex dynamics of global economic policies and market expectations.



This scenario highlights the dollar's pivotal rol in the global financial system and the intricate balance central banks must navigate in response.

