Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting To Discuss Battlefield Situation, Uavs, Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the situation on the battlefield, UAVs, EW capabilities, and air defense systems.

In a post on Telegram , Zelensky said that

at the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation in the main sectors of the front.

"The results of stabilization actions that helped stop the advance of Russian occupiers. Intelligence data on the enemy's further plans and our response," Zelensky noted.

The Head of State also heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the fulfillment of contracts for the purchase of drones and EW systems and the preparation of new agreements.

Russians increasing number and size of mechanized ground assaults - ISW

"I instructed to provide similar reports on the missile program," the President said.

In addition, Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych reported on the fight against means of Russia's air terror.

"The results of the EW, mobile fire groups and air defense use. A number of instructions to further improve our tactics," the Head of State noted.

As reported, in the past day, the enemy launched 6 missile attacks and 85 air strikes, fired 88 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Photo: President's Office