Kuwait Min. Of Social Affairs Hails KFH's KD 7 Mln Donation To Humanitarian Campaign

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah lauded on Thursday Kuwait Finance House's (KFH) donation of KD seven million (around USD 22.7 million) to a humanitarian campaign at helping those in debt.
The ministry said in a statement that this came in a meeting between minister Al-Sabah and KFH CEO Abdulwahab Al-Rushood where he offered this donation.
The minister commended the donation as part of KFH's societal and humanitarian contribution that plays a role in unburdening the indebted Kuwaiti citizens during the holy and blessed month of Ramadan.
The first-of-its-kind campaign was launched last year and successfully paid off the debts of more than 10,000 indebted Kuwaiti citizens. (end) tab
