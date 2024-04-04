               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Min. Of Social Affairs Hails KFH's KD 7 Mln Donation To Humanitarian Campaign


4/4/2024 3:05:14 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah lauded on Thursday Kuwait Finance House's (KFH) donation of KD seven million (around USD 22.7 million) to a humanitarian campaign at helping those in debt.
The ministry said in a statement that this came in a meeting between minister Al-Sabah and KFH CEO Abdulwahab Al-Rushood where he offered this donation.
The minister commended the donation as part of KFH's societal and humanitarian contribution that plays a role in unburdening the indebted Kuwaiti citizens during the holy and blessed month of Ramadan.
The first-of-its-kind campaign was launched last year and successfully paid off the debts of more than 10,000 indebted Kuwaiti citizens. (end) tab

MENAFN04042024000071011013ID1108060669

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search