Kerala Leads In Adoption Of Electric Two-Wheelers & Cars In India In FY24

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 4 (KNN) In a remarkable achievement, Kerala has emerged at the forefront of electric car adoption for the past two years and retained its top position in electric passenger vehicle adoption with an improved share in FY24.

Kerala's dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) space extended to the two-wheeler segment as well. The state overtook Karnataka and Delhi in registrations of battery-powered two-wheelers in the year that ended on March 31, 2024. Notably, Kerala was in the third position in electric two-wheeler penetration in FY23.

The electric two-wheeler penetration in Kerala stood at an impressive 13.5 per cent in FY24, up from 8.4 per cent in FY23. This figure surpassed Karnataka at 11.5 per cent, Maharashtra at 10.1 per cent, and Delhi at 9.4 per cent.

Despite leading in terms of penetration, Kerala's total electric two-wheeler sales were significantly lower at 65,000 plus units in FY24 compared to 1.84 lakh units in Maharashtra and 1.5 lakh units in Karnataka during the same year.

Kerala's success in the EV space can be attributed to its forward-thinking policies and incentives. The state was one of the first few to implement an EV policy in 2019, which is valid until 2024.

This policy offered various benefits to EV buyers, including free vehicle registration, exemption on road tax, toll exemption, and free parking. These measures played a crucial role in spurring the initial adoption of EVs in the state.

In the passenger vehicle segment, EV penetration in Kerala increased to 5.2 per cent in FY24, up from 2.3 per cent in FY23. Delhi occupied the second position with a share of 3.2 per cent, while Karnataka was third with 3.1 per cent, as per a report by BNP Paribas.

Kerala's remarkable achievement in leading the electric vehicle adoption in India, both in the two-wheeler and car segments, showcases the state's commitment to promoting sustainable transportation and reducing its carbon footprint.

(KNN Bureau)